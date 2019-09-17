JUST IN! Shah Rukh Khan To Surprise Fans On His Birthday With THIS Comeback

Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan does not have any upcoming releases as clarified by himself recently, post the rumours around YRF’s next! But the good news is that the actor does have a treat planned for his fans and viewers, and finally, the actor will give us a chance to witness him on the screens with the 2nd season of Ted Talks.

The series of Ted Talks hosted by the superstar became viral like wildfire soon after its premiere. That’s also the time when Ted Talks became famous in India and its target audience widened. Now SRK is all set to be back with the 2nd season and has already shot for it if some recent reports are to be believed.

Moreover, the makers are all set to premiere the show in November, on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. “The makers of Ted Talks Season 2 have decided on a special date to mark SRK’s return to TV. Apparently, the show will go on air on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday which is November 2. This season will have a mix of many celebrities just like last season sharing their ordeals and success stories,” reveals a source close to Pinkvilla.

SRK may not be back with a movie, but fans are surely going to rejoice as they finally get to see their favourite actor, be it on the small screen!

Meanwhile, there had been multiple projects that the actor had been associated with but he had made it clear recently that he’s not signed any film and if there’s anything on the cards, he’d make the announcement himself.

“It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it….otherwise it’s just post truth,” Shah Rukh tweeted.

