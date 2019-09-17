Dream Girl Box Office Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Stays Superb On Monday!

Dream Girl was superb on Monday as 7.43 crores came in. This is a very good hold indeed when compared to 10.05 crores that had been collected by the film on Friday. The film has been doing quite well all over and if the numbers stay on to be stable from here on right through the week, a very healthy total is on the cards.

The film has already gone past the 50 crores mark and from here it would be interesting to see how quick is the 100 crores milestone met. So far, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directed film has collected 52 crores and before the close of week, around 70 crores would have been accumulated.

This is turning out to be a very good season for Bollywood with films not just growing very well over the weekend but also staying stable on the weekdays. Not all movies may be having phenomenal opening but it is the hold post Friday that is counting the most. In case of the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, it has been a double digit start and hence good stability from here could well take it places.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

