The Gujarati comedy-drama Jai Mata Ji – Let’s Rock was released on May 9, 2025. It has been witnessing a good pace at the box office and has already crossed more than 50% of the budget. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 13th day.

Jai Mata Ji – Let’s Rock Box Office Collection Day 13

On its 13th day, the Mallhar starrer earned 30 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of 23% since the movie amassed 39 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 5.78 crores.

The movie is now fast inching towards 6 crores. By the looks of it, it has been receiving a positive word of mouth which is being reflected in the collection. After Umbarro and All The Best Pandya, Jai Mata Ji – Let’s Rock is another successful offering from the Gollywood industry.

Day-Wise Collection Breakdown Of Jai Mata Ji – Let’s Rock:

Day 1: 0.31 Crore

Day 2: 0.57 Crore

Day 3: 1.09 Crore

Day 4: 0.35 Crore

Day 5: 0.54 Crore

Day 6: 0.38 Crore

Day 7: 0.35 Crore

Day 8: 0.21 Crore

Day 9: 0.41 Crore

Day 10: 0.68 Crore

Day 11: 0.20 Crore

Day 12: 0.39 Crore

Day 13: 0.30 Crore

Total: 5.78 Crore

Budget Recovery

Jai Mata Ji – Let’s Rock is mounted at a budget of 10 crore. With its current India net collection of 5.78 crore, it has managed to cover around 57% of its budget. It will be interesting to see whether the film manages to cover its entire budget. The movie has been helmed by Niren Bhatt.

