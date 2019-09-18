From Shah Rukh Khan To Mahesh Babu, Here’s A List Of Actors Who Have Nailed The Army Look Like A Boss!

Mahesh Babu is playing an army major in his upcoming film ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru‘ and has left no stone unturned to ace the look. As per the current pictures, we can definitely say that he has succeeded all the way.

The actor looks absolutely breathtaking as he is seen sporting a crisp army uniform and the slight stubble on his face which further adds to the wow factor of the look.

In the past as well, a number of Bollywood stars have played the role of an army officer and have simply nailed the look. Some of the most memorable ones are:-

Shah Rukh Khan- The King of Bollywood definitely stole some hearts when he appeared on the big screen sporting the prestigious army uniform in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Adding a small pinch of his ever enchanting smile, Shah Rukh Khan is one actor whose militarily look nobody can forget.

Akshay Kumar- In a list of best army officer looks the Khiladi of Bollywood just can’t be forgotten. In the movie ‘Holiday‘, Akshay Kumar was seen in the role of a military officer and with those toned arms and clean-shaven looks, the ‘Delhi da Munda’ had definitely managed to stop a few heartbeats.

Sidharth Malhotra- Next on the list is the very talented Sidharth Malhotra from his film ‘Aiyaary‘. With a physique to die for and that firm face with the perfectly aligned jawline, Sidharth Malhotra certainly did turn some heads for his look in the film.

Vicky Kaushal- Last but definitely not the least, the female heartthrob Vicky Kaushal managed very well to keep the ‘josh’ very high in his last film ‘URI The Surgical Strike‘. Vicky who played the role of a Major in the film was well appreciated for his dapper look in the military uniform making all his female fans go gaga over him.

The role of a military officer is a topic that has been hugely accepted in the film industry as the list above already shows. Now with the film Sarileru Neekevvaru hitting the theatres soon, the audience is definitely in for a treat both cinematically and visually.

