Delnaaz Irani is quite a known name, not just in the television but also the Bollywood world. She has left us entertained with her spectacular performance in films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Ra.One, Virgin Bhanupriya among many others. Unfortunately, the actress is out of work and had to take the Neena Gupta route to request directors to cast her. Scroll below for all the details.

It was back in 2017 that Neena Gupta shared a post on her Instagram handle requesting filmmakers to cast her. Her bold move was appreciated by many actors including Priyanka Chopra and the veteran star has been a part of many successful projects including Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, 83 and many others.

Delnaaz Irani in a new conversation with Siddharth Kannan has taken a similar route as she said, “I’m no Neena Gupta, but maybe someone will watch this and something will work out. There used to be a connect directly with the directors and producers. Satish Kaushik saw Kal Ho Naa Ho and called me… These days, that connection has been lost. It’s more of going and struggling with the casting directors… This whole middle structure that is there, that is something I still need to figure out. It’s like, you have to go to their offices. There’s a lot of groupism, and camps.”

Delnaaz Irani further exposed the dark side of Bollywood as she added, “My friends have told me that casting directors aren’t giving them work because they don’t have blue ticks on social media. These people have been a part of the industry for two decades, they’ve played leads.”

Let’s hope filmmakers hear Delnaaz Irani and the actress is bombarded with work!

