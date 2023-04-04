Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. The two have worked in several films in their illustrious film career. Off-screen, too, both the stars share a great bond. It all began on the sets of Karan Arjun.

However, their friendship hit a rough patch back in 2008. Nevertheless, they soon overcame their differences and forged a great friendship. Here is a tale about superstars SRK and Salman that no one would have guessed. Scroll down to know more.

Salman’s name was reportedly suggested by Shah Rukh Khan for his 2000 smash film “Kal Ho Naa Ho.” In the Samar Khan book “SRK 25 Years of Life,” director Nikhil Advani made this revelation. The filmmaker said that SRK travelled to Germany after four to five days of filming. The superstar called Nikhil the following day to inform him that his back problem would prevent him from continuing the film. King Khan informed Nikhil that he would have to abandon the project because the procedure was more complicated than he had anticipated.

Subsequently, Shah Rukh called his close friend Karan Johar (who also served as the film’s writer and co-producer) to enlist Salman. But Nikhil and Karan both rejected SRK’s suggestion. They assured him that the film’s script had been created with him in mind and that they would be open to delaying the filming by nine months. There’s a twist in the tale too.

Even though Salman Khan did not replace Shah Rukh Khan as the film’s lead character, he did make an unannounced cameo appearance. According to a Scoop Whoop report, Dabangg Khan made an appearance in a scene where Naina, Sweetu, and Aman encountered “Frankie Ramdayal” on the ferry. Salman, dressed as a musician, could still be seen standing behind Frankie despite a significant portion of the sequence being removed.

