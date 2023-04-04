Manoj Bajpayee is one of the few actors who is loved and respected by all. The renowned Bollywood personality, who has been working tirelessly in the industry for more than 25 years, in a recent interview shared that he owes his career to filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV). The Gangs of Wasseypur star gave his flowers to the director for giving him a chance when he was at his lowest but also revealed that RGV never shies away from scolding him regularly.

For the uninitiated, Manoj Bajpayee and Ram Gopal Varma collaborated on number of projects like Satya, Sarkar, Daud, and Shool, which was produced by the latter. Read on to know the details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to The Indian Express, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he is in still very much touch with Ram Gopal Varma adding that the director usually calls him when he wants to scold him for doing unimpressive work. The actor revealed that Varma recently scolded him for appearing in the remix of Sapne Mein Milti Hai which is an iconic track from his film Satya. The 53-year-old actor stated, “I owe my career to him. We stay in touch.” The actor continued, “Sometimes, he calls me just to abuse me. I did this music video ‘Sapne Mein Milti Hai’, I did it as a favour, out of goodness. And he called me, and said, ‘What have you done, it’s not good’. I told him, ‘Ramu, sometimes you have to do some things for your friends’.”

Manoj Bajpayee shared that RGV understood but he still yelled at him. The music video of the remix directed by Ganesh Acharya features Dhvani Bhanushali and Abhimanyu Dassani where Bajpayee only appears for a few seconds.

Bajpayee, on many occasions, has credited Ram Gopal Varma for casting him in the role of Bhiku Mhatre in the 1998 crime action flick Satya. He had earlier revealed that the industry took him as a villain after this role and he was out of work for 8 months. However, soon things changed and he signed more projects.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Rani Mukerji Forced Aditya Chopra To Hire Ayan Mukerji For War 2? KRK Accuses Her Of Nepotism Bias Adding, “Any Khan Actor Will Never Do Hrithik Roshan’s Film”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News