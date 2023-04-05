Truly cementing her position as the country’s ‘Asharfi girl’, Rashmika Mandanna, also touted the ‘National Crush of India’ is on a rise. With a humongous fan base, Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna’s name has become an overnight sensation. The actress who currently is the face of a leading gold jewellery brand has often had fans singing ‘Teri jhalak asharfi’ for their ‘Srivalli’.

The Asharfi girl who became a household name with Pushpa and whose songs ‘Saami Saami’ and ‘Srivalli’ became a nationwide rage, cinched this ‘golden’ deal given her wide scale popularity and appeal that the brand hopes will help them connect and strengthen ties within a wider audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s ironic how the country manifested this announcement for Rashmika Mandanna still fondly recalled as ‘asharfi’ that literally means a golden coin – as she now has turned the face for it in key gold jewellery -buying markets.

Rashmika Mandanna’s performance as Srivalli has struck a chord with the audiences and became an overnight success. She is also expanding her career horizon in Bollywood as well and she was last seen in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra.

On the work front, the actress is currently gearing up for the second instalment of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, where she will be seen reuniting with Allu Arjun and reviving the loved character of ‘Srivalli’. She also will be seen in ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 To Postpone To 2024? Allu Arjun’s Director Sukumar Is ‘Unsatisfied’ With The Content & Decides To Stop The Shoot? [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News