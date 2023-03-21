Satish Kaushik’s untimely death has left a void that can’t be filled. The veteran actor and director passed away on 9th March and ever since then, several speculations have been made about his death. Just like Sushant Singh Rajput, Kaushik’s death too is being sensationalized with some unwanted and disgusting theories. Addressing this nuisance, Anupam Kher has finally broken his silence.

For the unversed, Anupam and Satish always shared a special bond that was beyond just regular friendship. The duo is known for their off-screen camaraderie and they always have been there during each other’s happy and sad times. Now, after Kaushik’s death, Kher has urged everyone to avoid spreading theories related to his close pal’s death.

Yesterday, Satish Kaushik’s family held a prayer meeting and pagri rasam in Mumbai. After it, Anupam Kher spoke to the media and remembered his late buddy. He even addressed rumours and theories about the late actor’s death. He said, “I think we should give the man a dignified exit and not make these speculations, because he lived a dignified life. He needs a dignified exit.”

Anupam Kher further added, “Ye jo afwaayein hai, inka khaatma aaj hi ho jana chahiye (All these rumours should end today).”

Meanwhile, a few days back, Satish Kaushik’s friend, who didn’t want to be named, opened up about the controversies spurring around the late actor’s death. Talking about how entertainers never had any peaceful death, the friend said, “There is no closure to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, although he went nearly two years ago. Mujhe nahin pataa tha ke Satish itna bada star tha ki unke maut ke baarey mein bhi kayee afwahen phail rahi hain,” as reported by ETimes.

