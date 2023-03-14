Bollywood’s one of the legendary comic artist-actor-director Satish Kaushik left this mortal plane for the heavenly abode after suffering from a heart attack on March 9, 2023, when he was only 66 years old. He was in Delhi with his manager Santosh Rai. However, ever since his death, there has been much conspiracy and speculation regarding his demise. Satish’s death was a shocking news for everyone, and since then, all of these controversies spurred like wildfire. Now, a close friend of the late actor talked about it in a recent media conversation, asking to stop sensationalising his death. Keep scrolling to read on.

It started with police finding some “dangerous medicines” at the farmhouse in Delhi, where he became unwell and then passed away. After that, a woman allegedly accused her husband of being involved in the late actor’s death.

In an interview with ETimes, Satish Kaushik’s close friend, who didn’t want to be named, opened up about the controversies spurring around the late actor’s death. Talking about how entertainers never had any peaceful death, the friend said, “There is no closure to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, although he went nearly two years ago. Mujhe nahin pataa tha ke Satish itna bada star tha ki unke maut ke baarey mein bhi kayee afwahen phail rahi hain.”

Going further in the conversation, Satish Kaushik’s friend requested everyone to stop spreading conspiracy theories and shared, “It is not fair to milk his death for sensationalism. Let us accept that Satish has left us, let him go in peace. These conspiracy theories are baseless. Satish was never a wheelerdealer. He would never get into a business deal with anyone, This kind of loose talk is making his family very uncomfortable.”

Well, this is very true in every sense, and this ill practice should stop now. The actor is no more with us, and the nation should let his family mourn in peace. Satish Kaushik will forever be remembered for his iconic works in Bollywood!

