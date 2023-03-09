Satish Kaushik, who started his career as a theatre actor, then assistant director and then as an actor, faced quite a share of struggle in his initial days. Even after leaving this mortal plane for the heavenly abode, Satish will be remembered for his iconic roles like Calendar from Mr India. He will always be celebrated for the actor he was. From his comic timing to his dialogue delivery – he showed his versatility and his entertaining power. Today, he is no more, and his void will never be filled.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did you know Satish made his debut in Bollywood with a very small role in 1981’s film Chakra, and for that. he had gotten only Rs 500? Yes, that’s right. But little did he know that that was the beginning of his long journey of 35 years. The actor always tried to live in class. Read on to know what his net worth and possessions were!

Satish Kaushik’s owned properties:

The late actor Satish Kaushik possessed a bungalow in Versova, Mumbai, where he used to stay with his family. For the unversed, he lost his son Shanu Kaushik in 1996 when he was just 2 years old. Later, Kaushik and his wife welcomed their daughter Vanshika through surrogacy. Deewana Mastana actor, also owned a farmhouse in Chandigarh.

Satish Kaushik’s impressive car collection:

Satish is known to have quite a fascination with cars. He loved to roam around in his fancy cars, and as per a report in Bollywood Life, it seems he had an impressive car collection, including Audi Q7, Audi Q3 and MG Hector.

Satish Kaushik’s net worth:

For the unversed, the late actor had a net worth of Rs 120 crore. Some reports even suggested that it was about Rs 50 crore.

Satish Kaushik died after suffering from a heart attack. May his family find the strength to fight this disastrous time. His performances in some of the iconic movies will always stay with us!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Neetu Kapoor Shells Out Whopping 2 Crore For New Sets Of Hot Wheels Mercedes Maybach! Joins Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon & Ram Charan’s League

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News