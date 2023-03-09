Actor-director Satish Kaushik was last seen at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Holi party in Mumbai, where he was being his usual smiling self, his very presence a source of joy for others and on Wednesday morning, the nation woke up to the news of his sudden demise. Since then, celebs have been mourning the loss of the gem.

On the news of Satish’s sudden demise, Anupam Kher poured his feelings into his tweet: “I know ‘death is the ultimate truth of this world!’ But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”

Kangana Ranaut was also one of the first Bollywood celebrities to take to social media to express the feelings of a number of others when she tweeted: “Woke up to this horrible news. He was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director Satish Kaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man. I loved directing him in ‘Emergency’. He will be missed. Om Shanti!”

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vwCp2PA64u — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2023

Sonu Sood, highlighting the goodness of Satish Kaushik, said: “When I came to Mumbai, Satish ji was the first director I met. He was so warm and humble. Gave a few lessons of life that will always stay with me. RIP SIR. Will miss u always.”

When I came to mumbai, Satish ji was the first director I met. He was so warm and humble. Gave few lessons of life that will always stay with me. RIP SIR. Will miss u always @satishkaushik2 💔 pic.twitter.com/KgY0U7jqSs — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 9, 2023

Madhur Bhandarkar wrote: “I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life. He will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admirers. My deepest condolences to his family members.”

I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admires, My deepest condolences to his family members. #OmShanti.🙏 @satishkaushik2 pic.twitter.com/Q9Sd0M1f28 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 9, 2023

In another heartfelt message, Abhishek Bachchan wrote: “Shocked to hear of the passing of our beloved Satish Kaushik ji. A most gentle, kind and loving person. Always happy and smiling. A huge loss to our industry. Rest in peace dearest Satish uncle. We will all miss you.”

Shocked to hear of the passing of our beloved Satish Kaushik ji. A most gentle, kind and loving person. Always happy and smiling. A huge loss to our industry. Rest in peace dearest Satish uncle. We will all miss you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) March 9, 2023

Acclaimed screenwriter Raja Sen summed up Satish Kaushik’s life beautifully in his tribute: “He wrote, he directed, and he tickled us unforgettably. Satish has tragically left us, but his work will live on and on. What characters, what comic timing, what poignancy, what lines … Salaam, Satish ji. You are an inspiration. Smile on.”

He wrote, he directed, and he tickled us unforgettably. Satish Kaushik has tragically left us, but his work will live on and on. What characters, what comic timing, what poignancy, what lines… Salaam, Satish ji. You are an inspiration. Smile on. pic.twitter.com/YIQZCGHFEr — Raja Sen (@RajaSen) March 9, 2023

Legendary actor Satish Kaushik has left a legacy that will also be cherished. Sending prayers and strength to his family.

