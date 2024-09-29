BTS is a global band, and every member of the popular boy band has a separate fan base. Jung Kook is a global sensation today who has also released his solo album. His first official documentary, Jung Kook: I Am Still, was recently released and is receiving a lot of love from the fans. It is set to reach a significant milestone at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the deets.

He is a South Korean singer and songwriter who rose to prominence as a vocalist of BTS. He released his solo single Seven featuring Latto. It was a great hit and debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, the Global 200, and the Global Excel. US charts, making him the first Korean solo artist to achieve that feat. It also became the fastest song in history, surpassing one billion streams on Spotify. He named Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, and Usher some of his musical inspirations. According to a survey, in 2019, he was ranked as the third most-loved celebrity of the year in South Korea.

According to a Hindustan Times report on Weverse, a note about the documentary Jung Kook: I Am Still was shared; it stated, “The documentary JUNGKOOK: I AM STILL follows the talented and ever-growing artist Jungkook on his eight-month journey toward becoming a ‘global pop star’ who captivated the global music scene and takes a dive into the star’s heartfelt love for his fans, ARMY.”

The note further stated, “Catch a sneak peek into how Jungkook prepared for his first solo album GOLDEN, scenes from the lively, internationally loved performance at various venues, and never-before-released behind-the-scenes footage of Jungkook’s inner-most thoughts —all in his first documentary film.”

Now, according to Box Office Mojo’s data, Jung Kook: I Am Still has collected $2.57 million in domestic markets and $5.6 million internationally. Adding the domestic and international cume of the BTS star’s documentary movie, the film stands at $8.18 million cume at the worldwide box office. The fans have rated it 100% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter. The docu movie was released on September 18.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

