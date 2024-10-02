October has just begun, and the anticipation for new music is at its peak already! BLACKPINK’s Jennie dropped the announcement for her much-anticipated comeback, and fans cannot keep calm! The singer took to her social media to post a few photos and a concept video for her upcoming single, “Mantra.”

Since the past week, Jennie’s social media has seen an influx of concept photos and videos with cryptic captions. One of them is a close-up shot of a bare waist with the word “mantra” written across the side. A pair of checkered shorts with a thin red belt cover up the derriere.

This was followed by videos and images featuring Jennie interacting with the camera or simply enjoying the moment. The words “CALLING ALL PRETTY GIRLS” and “PRE-TTY GIRL” supported the mystery surrounding the themes and visuals of Jennie’s upcoming single. Her wardrobe shows a mix of Y2K and Gen Z fashion, with an occasional fairy-core accessorizing.

BLACKPINK Jennie teases her upcoming single “mantra”

Further adding to anticipation, on October 1, Jennie released an audio snippet of her upcoming single “mantra” in a concept video. The latest concept video shows a close-up shot of Jennie dressed in a soft white top, with baby pink hair and a copper-colored lip piercing. She is looking straight at the camera and lazily sucking on a cherry. As the video progresses, she bites into the cherry, and the juices flow seductively onto her lips. She smiles at the camera as the video concludes.

We can clearly hear a few lines from the upcoming song – “It’s not that deep/I’m not that drunk/Sometimes girls just gotta have fun/Throw it back, all that ass/Me and my sis, we’re too attached. It’s not that deep, we’re not that dumb/Look at them bodies on the run//Inside glowing like the sun.” As the video ends, Jennie says, “You’re gonna feel this every day.” Jennie sings in English to the funky RnB beats, hinting at a powerful anthem of self-love and sisterhood. The song continues Jennie’s endeavors to present tracks that demand the rapt attention of every listener. The song is slated to be released on October 11.

BLACKPINK Jennie as a solo artist

Jennie made her solo debut in 2018 with the single “Solo.” Jennie’s last official solo comeback was the song “You & Me,” which was released in 2023 following its live performance at the BLACKPINK World Tour. Since then, she has appeared in collaboration with artists like Matt Champion for “Slow Motion,” Zico for “Spot!” and also the official soundtrack of the HBO show The Idol.

The singer-actor has been active in other social circles, making stunning appearances at fashion shows and gaining brand ambassador deals. With her appearances at events catering to the world of entertainment, luxury, and fashion, she has branded herself as a social icon and woman of high influence. The news of Jennie’s comeback in 2024 was definitely something not on our bingo card, but it came as sweet news.

