Netflix’s hit period drama Bridgerton 2 is all set to hit the screens this week and fans of the show have been waiting for more than a year now. Adding to the excitement, a new report revealed that the web series featured a cover version of the title track of Karan Johar’s film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

KJo’s film was released in 2001 and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor. Indian-origin actor Charithra Chandran, who plays the role of Edwina Sharma on the show, recalls the time when she found out that the K3G song will be a part of the show.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Charithra during a press conference recalled breaking down and immediately texting showrunner Chris Van Dusen after hearing the cover version of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’s title track. She even called the moment a collision of both her worlds.

Charithra Chandran said, “For me, that song is a Bollywood staple so as soon as it came on, I was like, ‘Hold on,’ and then rewind and immediately pause and text Chris saying, ‘This literally brought tears to my eyes because it’s a collision of both my worlds.’ When you’re growing up as immigrants’ children, sometimes it’s so hard to figure out your identity and you don’t always know where you belong.”

Charithra further said, “That was one of the defining moments where you go, ‘Ah ok, I get it now. I can be both and do both’. Especially that song – it’s such a family song and it has a great meaning behind it that makes sense so it was indicative of my identity and I love that.”

For the unversed, Charithra Chandran spent a few years of her childhood in India before returning to the United Kingdom. Talking to The Telegraph previously, the actress said that she came to know about bagging the role in Bridgerton ‘because she is brown’ from her friends.

