Back in 2013, Anne Hathaway gave a speech while accepting her Oscar award for Les Misérables and got brutally trolled for the same. She received the award for the ‘Best Supporting actress’ and her speech was labelled as phoney which left her bad headspace. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Anne lost 25 pounds to play the role of ‘Fantine’ in the film and her speech started with ‘It came true!’ and this for obvious reasons didn’t go well with the fans. The beauty received backlash for his speech and was widely criticised for the same.

Later, in an interview with The Guardian, Anne Hathaway opened up on being trolled for her Oscars 2013 speech and said, “I felt very uncomfortable. I kind of lost my mind doing that movie and it hadn’t come back yet. Then I had to stand up in front of people and feel something I don’t feel which is uncomplicated happiness. It’s an obvious thing, you win an Oscar and you’re supposed to be happy.”

Anne Hathaway continued and added, “I didn’t feel that way. I felt wrong that I was standing there in a gown that cost more than some people are going to see in their lifetime, and winning an award for portraying pain that still felt very much a part of our collective experience as human beings.”

The Les Misérables concluded, “I tried to pretend that I was happy and I got called out on it, big time. That’s the truth and that’s what happened. It sucks. But what you learn from it is that you only feel like you can die from embarrassment, you don’t actually die.”

Watch her Oscars speech here:

What are your thoughts on Anne Hathaway getting trolled for her Academy Awards speech? Tell us in the comments below.

