Invincible is back with its third season, and fans of the adult animated series are excited to delve into the world of superheroes again. The hit show first premiered in March 2021 and has been enjoying a good response from the audience, leading to more seasons.

The show revolves around Mark Grayson, a 17-year-old half-human and half-Viltrumite hero who faces new enemies each season while navigating saving the world and dealing with plenty of drama. It is based on Robert Kirkman’s comic book series of the same name. Here’s what we know about the new edition and episodes of Invincible.

Invincible Season 3: Release Date & Where To Watch

Season three of Invincible premiered on February 6, 2025, with the first three episodes. One new episode will now be released every Thursday until the finale on March 13 on Amazon Prime Video. Due to its massive success, Invincible has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Invincible Season 3: What To Expect

The show’s official synopsis says Mark Grayson is just like every other guy his age, except his father, Omni-Man, is the most powerful superhero on the planet. “As Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems,” the description concludes.

Invincible Season 3: Cast

The cast of Invincible includes Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson or Invincible, Sandra Oh as Deborah “Debbie” Grayson, JK Simmons as Nolan Grayson or Omni-Man, Christian Convery as Oliver Grayson or Kid Omni-Man, Grey Griffin as Amanda or Monster Girl and Rachel or Shrinking Rae, Zachary Quinto as Rudy Conners or Robot, and Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan.

Other names are Malese Jow as Kate Cha or Dupli-Kate, Khary Payton as Markus Grimshaw or Black Samson, Jay Pharoah as Zandale Randolph or Bulletproof, Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins or Atom Eve, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Ross Marquand as The Immortal, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Mauler Twins. Ben Schwartz voices Shapesmith.

Chris Diamantopoulos plays Donald Ferguson, Doc Seismic, and Isotope. Zazie Beetz is Amber Justine Bennett, Calista Flockhart is April Howsam, Andrew Rannells is William Francis Clockwell, Mahershala Ali is Titan, Mark Hamill is Arthur “Art” Rosenbaum, Eric Bauza is D.A. Sinclair, Fred Tatasciore is Giant, Michael Dorn is Thokk or Battle Beast, and Peter Cullen is Thaedus.

Seth Rogen voices Allen, the Alien, Tatiana Maslany is Telia, Clancy Brown is Kregg, Sterling K. Brown is Angstrom Levy, Phil LaMarr is Lucan, John DiMaggio is Elephant, Shantel VanSanten voices Anissa, Simu Liu plays Multi-Paul, Tzi Ma is Mister Liu, Xolo Maridueña is Fightmaster Dropkick, Aaron Paul is Scott Duvall or Powerplex, and Kate Mara is Becky Duvall.

