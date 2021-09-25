Advertisement

George Clooney and Brad Pitt are going to co-star in an untitled film, which will be directed by Spider-Man’s director Jon Watts. The duo charmed their fans by appearing in the Ocean’s Trilogy. The first film from the series, Ocean’s Eleven, saw the pair, along with other characters, plan a heist to steal money from the three popular Las Vegas casinos. Clooney and Pitt have been longtime friends as well.

Even though there were some rumours that Clooney and Pitt ended their lengthy friendship due to Brad’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie, it doesn’t seem that their bromance did really end. As per some reports, Clooney, last year, shared a long list of pranks he has pulled on his co-actor.

Now that Brad Pitt and George Clooney are returning to the screen as a duo, Hollywood cannot stop buzzing from the news. It seems like there is a bidding war going on between several studios over the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, which also reported about the happening of the film, all the major studios like Netflix, Apple, Lionsgate, Amazon, Universal, and Sony are frontrunners to take on the movie.

As per the reports, Jon Watts will write and produce the project while directing it, and George Clooney and Brad Pitt will also produce. Both actors will produce the film under their respective production companies, Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment. It was also said that Annapurna MGM and Warner Bros. are competing for the project’s rights.

According to the report, it was estimated that based on the industrial strength and connections of the artists, they are each looking at over $20 million as their potential payout for their work on the film.

Brad Pitt is also currently shooting his other new film, Babylon, whose set photos went viral. Pitt was seen looking retro with slicked-back hair in them. Meanwhile, George Clooney directorial The Tender Bar, starring Ben Affleck, is set to have a theatrical release on December 17 and Amazon Prime Video release on January 7.

