Tom Felton who is popularly known for playing the character of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series collapsed during a golf match at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits Golf Course. The incident took place a day after he celebrated his 34th birthday and here’s what went wrong. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The Professional Golfers’ Association of America issued an official statement confirming the incident and details about the same.

Reportedly, Harry Potter actor Tom Felton was taken to the hospital immediately after the incident took place. The official statement of the Professional Golfers’ Association of America read, “In today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe,” according to The Independent.

The statement concluded, “He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”

The publication confirmed that Tom Felton was participating in a team event with Teemu Selanne, who happens to be a former professional ice hockey player. They were actually facing 1980 US Olympic hockey captain Mike Eurzione and Olympic speed skater Dan Jansen in the match, according to the BBC.

Meanwhile, Tom celebrated her 34th birthday recently and penned a heartfelt note for his fans on Instagram. “33 years done – good lord it’s been so much fun getting here – yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come – thank you all for your love, support & sense of humour – let’s keep a good thing going – to the next 33 xx,” he captioned his monochrome picture on the photo-sharing site.

That’s one lovely picture of Tom Felton!

We wish a speedy recovery to the Harry Potter star.

