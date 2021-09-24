Advertisement

Shazam! Fury of the Gods actor Zachary Levi has an important announcement to make to his fans. The actor has just finished with the filming of the sequel of the 2019 superhero film Shazam! The sequel is also directed by David F. Sandberg and is set to be released in 2023. The film co-stars Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, D.J. Cotrona and Asher Angel, along with the new cast members, Helen Mirren as Hespera and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Levi is also starring as Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner in the film American Underdog, which is set to debut on Christmas Day. The movie follows the life of Warner as he aspires to join the National Football League while fighting through various setbacks, ultimately becoming a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame inductee.

While being busy with all the shootings, Zachary Levi took to Instagram with a PSA warning for his fans about coming to his home unannounced or uninvited. In the video, Levi mentions that it has been a consistent problem and then tells about a story that took place just 30 minutes before recording the video. He says that a young girl and an older woman came to his home pretending to look for someone else.

Zachary Levi then says, “Don’t show up at people’s houses, it’s rude, it’s unnerving, it’s unsettling, and it’s not going to yield the reward that you think it’s going to yield because people will know that you are lying to them.” He continues to say, “I feel it’s very disrespectful because if you think that I’m dumb enough to fall for the charade that you are doing on my front doorstep, then no, that’s not the case.”

Check out the video:

Shazam! Fury of the Gods co-star, Jack Dylan Grazer, commented on the video and jokingly said, “FINE! No more unsolicited boba for you I guess!” However, this shouldn’t let fans get detracted from the main thing. Model and Keeping Up With the Kardashian star, Kendall Jenner had to file a restraining order against another alleged stalker this year. The stalker allegedly stalked Jenner for a year and showed up at her house several times since 2018.

Many fans of Shazam! Fury of the Gods actor Zachary Levi also commented on the video in support of the actor. Share your thoughts with us!

