Both Marvel and DCEU are expanding their realms and in that, they are trying to rope in the biggest of the stars from Hollywood. While MCU’s roaster is filled with starry debuts in phase 4, DCEU is also not far behind with Robert Pattinson donning the cape to Dwayne Johnson becoming the biggest anti-hero the studios have ever seen.

So now whom does the house of Superman want next for the ambitious projects. The name as of now is Tom Cruise and the character he is wanted for is a bit tricky.

It was somewhere years ago when the grapevine had that DCEU is wanting to rope in Tom Cruise to play a pivotal part in their universe. The buzz was that the actor was eyed to play Green Lantern in the realm. But now if the latest buzz is to go by, the studio has not yet dropped the idea to have one of the biggest Hollywood stars on board to revive the character. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Tom Cruise over the past decade has become quite choosy and the actor has not really ventured into doing low budget films. The fact that Mission Impossible saga is still lucrative and trending as it enters the seventh instalment, is very much enough to make him only get into event films. In that case if the actor at this point decides to become a superhero, one must not really be surprised.

As per a report in We Got This Covered, the studio is still adamant about bringing Tom Cruise to play Hal Jordan aka Green Lantern. There is no confirmation where he has been approached or not. But the buzz around the same is too high as we speak. The actor as said is right now wrapping up work on Mission: Impossible 7.

