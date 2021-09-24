Advertisement

Scott Disick unfollows ex-girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin, Kourtney Kardashian and the entire Kardashian-Jenner family on Instagram post his break up with the 20-years-old model, the other reason includes his alleged leaked DMs to Younes Bendjima.

Earlier this month the 38-years-old actor, and Amelia decided to part ways after spending one-year together, their relationship was called off after Lisa Rinna‘s daughter found out about the alleged DMs that Scott sent to Bendjima in reference to his ex and the mother of their three kids.

The news is shocking for many, as Scott Disick also did the same thing after breaking up with Sofia Richie in 2020, even the model reciprocated the move, and now The Talentless CEO unfollowed Amelia Gray Hamlin too.

Post their break up news on September 7, an insider told US weekly, “Amelia was the one who ended things.”

Disick and Amelia’s differences escalated since the Keeping up with the Kardashian actors’ DMs leaked on August 31. Kourtney’s ex. Younes put Scott in a tough spot after sharing screenshots on IG Stories, the alleged messages were conversation between himself and Scott.

The screenshot exposes Scott Disick and his alleged DM that he sent to Younes Bendjima. He had sent a photo of Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, while packing on the PDA in Italy. “Yo is this chick ok!???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Bendjima didn’t respond to the private message as Scott was hoping for, as Younes had dated Kourtney from 2016 to 2018, however, he clapped back and wrote, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS I ain’t your bro.”

Ever since the conversation was leaked online, a report by E! News suggests that Scott Disick was ‘mortified,’ a source shared, “Scott is mortified that Younes shared his private DM message. He had a low moment and was looking for someone who could relate to his feelings, and immediately regretted sending that message.”

The insider further claimed, “Scott Disick is still very bitter about Kourtney and Travis’ relationship. He wants her to be happy, but behind closed doors, he will always have regrets about their relationship and why it didn’t work out. He is bitter because he’s never seen Kourtney this serious about someone.”

