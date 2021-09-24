Advertisement

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are one such celebrity couple who has been caught up in lengthy legal messes post their split. It all started back in 2016 when Heard had filed a divorce from Depp and accused him of physically abusing her. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor had sued Heard for $50 million for defamation over an article she wrote on the same. Since then, the legal drama has just gotten worse. Now the Aquaman actress has doubled down on the cops.

Recently, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor shared that he thinks that Hollywood is boycotting him and how that is affecting his career and films big time. He even said that his legal spats are also affecting his latest film Minamata.

There has been a new development in the legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. The actress has issued a subpoena toward the Los Angeles Police Department amid the $50 million defamation suit against her. As per the reports online, Heard’s legal team had the subpoena cleared by Fairfax County courts clerk John Frey.

Amber Heard’s lawyer wants to scoop up everything as they have requested information regarding LAPD officers who responded to the domestic disturbance between the actress and Johnny Depp in Los Angeles in 2016. In the legal documents obtained by Deadline, Heard’s team has requested authorities to ‘produce the books, documents, records, electronically stored information and tangible things.’

Along with that, her team requested the body-camera footage of the May 21, 2016 visit made by police officers Melissa Saenz and Tyler Hadden to the former couple’s apartment at the Eastern Columbia Building.

Furthermore, Aquaman star’s legal team has specifically requested ‘all documents and communications of any nature respecting any investigation of, and any disciplinary actions taken against’ the police officers mentioned before, linked with their conduct spanning through December of 2016.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp also shared that he is a victim of “cancel culture” while addressing the question about the loss of new roles in Hollywood ever since Amber Heard went public with domestic violence allegations against him.

