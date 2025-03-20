The Loki actor Jonathan Majors was convicted for harassing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in 2023. As he came out of that controversy, Rolling Stone recently shared an audio recording alleging that the actor admitted he physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend. However, amid all of these, Majors announced that he has tied the knot with his current fiance Meagan Good, and is now in a happy place.

For the uninitiated, after Majors was convicted of his crimes, Jabbari dropped the charges following a settlement with the actor. Apparently, before asking Good to marry him, he had a talk with her father that gave him the green signal to further proceed with his marriage proposal.

In an interview with Sherri Shephard on Sherri, Jonathan Majors opened up about his marriage amid his domestic assault scandal’s new evidence and Magazine Dreams press tour. He said, “We finally got to do it, but it was always the plan. I said to Meagan yesterday, I said, ‘Today might be the happiest day of my life.’ Yeah, I love that woman so much.” Majors further added how he prepared to pop the question, “I asked her father first, in Paris, if that was alright, and he said, ‘That’s cool.'” Correcting himself, he admitted that it was a rather longer conversation.

Jonathan Majors’ mother recently came to the Los Angeles screening of his long-due movie, Magazine Dreams, and initiated their marriage being a pastor. The actor revealed that his mother never come to any of his movie screenings before and said, “My mother had never been to one of my screenings, and we had told her, ‘Hey, we’re gonna do this thing.’ And we did. My mother married us yesterday, her mother was there. And we got these rings, and we got ’em engraved in Hawaii.”

The happy news came in after Rolling Stone dropped an audio tape where an alleged Jonathan Majors is admitting to strangling his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in 2022. He can be heard saying in the recording, “I’m ashamed I’ve ever— I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you.” When he was asked about his feelings regarding the leaked tape on Sherri, the Creed III actor told her, “God has a plan. And sometimes you just throw your hands up, you know. I can’t speak about it, but I do know there’s a plan, and I’ve let go of control, and I say, ‘Whatever it is, it is.'”

Jonathan Majors is clearly dealing with the recent reports with much maturity. In the wake of his conviction and latest recording leak, he is standing firmly on his ground and promoting his bodybuilding drama, Magazine Dreams. Well, what are your thoughts about it?

We wish the heartiest congratulations to Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good for their marriage.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: When Cillian Murphy’s Piercing Eyes Turned Into An Unexpected Challenge For His Oppenheimer Co-Stars: “It’s A Real Problem”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News