Over the years, Jonathan Majors garnered accolades and received a lot of fame, but controversy followed his name as he became a well-known face. In 2023, his career got marred when the actor’s ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, accused him of s*xual assault. Even though he pleaded not guilty, the Loki actor was convicted on various counts, including assault and harassment. He then took a break from everything and stayed low-key.

Later, in 2024, Jabbari dropped the charges against Majors after they came to a settlement. This report surfaced a few days after the actor’s engagement news with Meagen Good circulated. Now, in a recent interview, he opened up about his past traumas and revealed how he dealt with the s*xual assaults that he faced in his childhood.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Jonathan Majors talked about enduring the assaults from both men and women. He said, “I dealt with s*xual abuse from both men and women from the time I was 9.” The Ant-Man actor further spoke about how the people who were supposed to take his care, assaulted him in the absence of his father. He admitted, “I was f*cked up.”

For the unversed, the Lovecraft Country actor’s father died when Jonathan was just 8 years old. Although he had his mother by his side, she was indifferent to any of his hardships. The actor recently shared what he had to endure in his childhood to his mother, a pastor, who later apologized to him for not being more present in his life. However, he did mention to his mother that he didn’t want to create any fuss by telling her all of these. He just wanted her to know what happened inside the family.

Jonathan Majors further added, “And now we can all get busy and continue to connect, grow, and learn from it.” Even though the actor didn’t know how to deal with his past traumas, he recently understood that unraveling and accepting those times can have a bigger impact on his healing process. He took “help” and admitted that that made him a better person.

After the incident of 2023, he understood that it has great power in taking responsibility for one’s actions. He continued to explain that self-destruction, passing the blame on others, or even staying in denial can cause harm to one’s mental health. Jonathan even added that these are negative coping mechanisms. Before he was arrested, the actor had tasted massive success after Creed III, Ant-Man, and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki.

He was named as the next biggest villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Kang the Conqueror. But everything came crumbling down after the controversy. In the same conversation, Majors said, “There were days when it was like, ‘Is this real?’ “It’s a heartbreak like I’ve never experienced, and it just compounded and compounded.”

