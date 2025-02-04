Marvel Studios dropped Jonathan Majors after his conviction for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The actor, who was set to dominate the MCU as Kang the Conqueror, got hit with charges of reckless assault and harassment in a New York court. The guilty verdict? It sent shockwaves through Hollywood.

Majors had been the centerpiece of Marvel’s post-Avengers era, starring as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki. Even though Kang met his end in Quantumania, the post-credits tease set up a whole army of Kangs. With Majors out, Marvel’s villain game just got a major shake-up. What comes next? Stay tuned ‘cause this ride just got wilder (Marvel has confirmed the news with IndieWire, Variety, and Deadline.).

The trial revealed damning evidence, including text messages, photos, and audio recordings. One recording featured Majors calling himself a “great man,” while another included the 9-1-1 call he made after finding Jabbari unconscious in their penthouse. The incident stemmed from an argument in a chauffeured car, where Jabbari accused Majors of slapping her, throwing her into the car, and injuring her hand.

Text messages presented in court showed Jonathan Majors discouraging Grace Jabbari from seeking medical attention after a prior alleged incident in 2022. “It could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something,” he wrote. Majors’ defense team painted Jabbari as a “liar” and accused her of “revenge partying” after the assault. They claimed she became enraged upon reading a text from another woman on Majors’ phone.

However, prosecutor Kelli Galloway dismissed these claims, stating, “This is not a revenge plot to ruin the defendant’s life or his career. You were asked why you are here? Because domestic violence is serious.” The jury wasn’t all in on Majors — he got cleared on two counts but was found guilty of reckless assault and harassment. It’s a huge fall from grace for the man who was once one of Hollywood’s hottest rising stars. From future MCU kingpin to courtroom drama? A wild turn of events.

Marvel’s decision to fire Jonathan Majors underscores the studio’s zero-tolerance policy for misconduct. But it also leaves a gaping hole in its multiverse narrative. Kang was set to be the MCU’s next Thanos-level threat. Now, fans are left wondering: who will step into the villain’s shoes? For now, the future of Majors in Hollywood looks uncertain. As for Marvel, the studio has already regrouped and started rewriting its playbook.

