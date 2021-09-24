Advertisement

Billie Eilish is known for her famous songs like ‘Bad Guy’, ‘Listen Before I Go’ and many more, had a recent interview where she opened up about being in the spotlight at a youthful age and how she handles it. Now, singer and icon Madonna has come in support of the young artist. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The ‘Xanny’ singer also spoke about how “hurt” she feels after somebody sends or says something mean to her. Singer Madonna has now come to protect Billie from trolls, particularly on how se*ist critics gang up on her. The singer has also praised Billie for accepting her s*xuality.

Just after Billie Elish opened up in an interview with Elle, Madonna did the same as she talked about the industry prejudice and how female artists are criticized because of s*xism. Madonna said, “The problem is, we still live in a very s*xist world where women are put into categories.” The pop icon further added, “Women should be able to portray themselves in any way they want. If Billie were a man, no one would be writing about this. A man can show up dressed in a suit and tie for the first three years of his career, and then the next month he could be dressed like Prince or Mick Jagger, shirt off, wearing eyeliner, and no one would say a word.”

Billie Eilish has recently been a victim of brutal comments after the 19-year-old singer shifted her signature look of baggy clothing to a more feminine tone to her style. Eilish just recently walked on the Met Gala 2021 red carpet looking just like a Disney Princess in her elegant ‘Oscar de La Renta’ gown. However, in her current interview, the ‘See Me In A Crown’ singer expressed that the complaint she encountered for changing her outfit style has been “dehumanising.”

Billie Eilish also claimed that she lost a lot of followers on Instagram after she recently shared an image of her wearing a corset. Eilish states that she received criticism for embracing her body and s*xuality.

