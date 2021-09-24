Advertisement

The Fast & Furious universe is home to many WWE biggies who set out to make a mark in Hollywood. With Dwayne Johnson becoming Luke Hobbs the trend became and his career got one of the biggest elevations that it needed at that point in time. The latest to enter the saga was John Cena and his debut in the franchise only upped the intrigue and fans were super excited to have another WWE star in the franchise.

It’s been 2 decades to the main Fast & Furious movies and a couple of years to Hobbs & Shaw. One of the directors that have stayed back the longest on board to direct the action sagas is Justin Lin. The filmmaker has been appreciated for skilfully shaping the films and making them what they are today. But in the real world, Lin wasn’t recently ready for the spot he was put in. He was told to compare John Cena and Dwayne Johnson. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

John Cena made his way to the Fast & Furious universe with F9 as he plays Jakob Toretto. Dwayne played Luke for a long while till his famous fallout with Vin Diesel and everything that followed. Now when Justin Lin was put in the spot to compare two of the biggest WWE stars and working with them, he was definitely under a lot of pressure.

According to We Got This Covered he said, “I love them both. Great human beings. I think with Dwayne, I really enjoy it because he played football, and so I love sports and I think the way we approached it was very much like that and that’s something that I enjoy. We spent a lot of time talking about who Jakob was. There was a lot of catch-up because he was going to show up in F9, but he’s lived in this universe the whole time. I can’t wait to continue to work with him, whether it’s in this franchise or other opportunities.”

Meanwhile, the latest reports now suggest that Fast & Furious 10 or 11 might venture into the outer space yet again. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

