Billie Eilish recently got candid about her life in the spotlight. The 19-year-old singer has had to brush off people who have commented about her hair, body and clothes. No one can deny that Eilish made the iconic outfit with baggy clothes, coloured hair and big shoes that became her signature look. The singer has previously shared that the reason she wore baggy clothes is so that no one gets the opportunity to make comments on her body.

However, when the ‘Happier Than Ever’ singer posted a photo of her wearing a corset with a lace bra underneath, it led to her facing trolls on social media.

While speaking to Elle, Billie Eilish was asked how she handles the relentless scrutiny around her clothes and dating life, to which she replied, “Or my s*xuality! Like, oh yeah, that’s everyone else’s business, right? No. Where’s that energy with men? I just wanted to make a song once, and then I kept making songs. I never said, ‘Hey, pay attention to my life.’ All my friends know I don’t wanna see any of [the negative chatter]. When people send me something mean, it hurts my soul.”

Billie Eilish then went on to say that she lost followers on Instagram after posting a photo of herself in the corset. “I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the b**bs. People are scared of big b**bs,” the singer said. “People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it’s very dehumanizing,” she continued.

While talking about her new look, the singer revealed why she made the drastic change to dye her hair blonde. Eilish said that it gave her some much-needed anonymity and made her feel like a “new person.”

Billie Eilish said, “I couldn’t go anywhere with that hair because it was so obviously me. I wanted anonymity…the other day, I posted a video from when I had green hair, and I saw people go, ‘I miss this Billie, the green-haired Billie. I’m still the same person. I’m not just different Barbies with different heads.”

