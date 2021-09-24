Advertisement

Singer and heartthrob, Harry Styles is now winning hearts for getting into one of the best conversations with his fans mid-concert! During his recent show for ‘Love On Your’ your, the singer left his concert in mid to answer his fan’s question.

One of Harry’s fans asked him a question on her that said “Should I text him?” placard. The singer then gave her some amazing dating guidance as he said, “Any sort of games, trash! Trash! Trash! Not for you!” and buffs can’t get over his awesome answer.

Advertisement

It’s so hard to get over the fact Harry Styles’ so fine gentlemanly dating suggestion that he recently gave to his fans at St. Paul, Minnesota show that took place on Sunday. Harry after glimpsing a fan sign that read, “Should I text him?”, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer stopped to react to it and asked the fan by saying, “I have a question: Is he nice to you?”.

When Harry Styles asked that question, the fan’s friend immediately yelled out by saying that this mystery man was not “nice”, Styles then further proceeded the conversation as he said, “In my opinion, if you should, this isn’t even a question.”

The singer then got onto showcase his acting skills as he started to mimic how chaotic daters overthink and said, “If you’re wondering if we’re playing games; if you’re wondering, ‘should I text him? Should I not text him? … Can’t text him too soon. And now I’m thinking about double-texting, that’s a whole risky business.’ … It’s a whole thing.” Then came Harry’s unique and absolute promising advice as he expressed his views on dating games by telling, “My personal opinion is that if there’s any sort of games, trash! Trash! Trash! Not for you!”

Harry Styles’ delightful conversation with his fans mid-concert is now spreading like wildfire and many are praising the singer for bestowing his candid opinion. Styles’ sharp take on love and relationships shows up amidst his own fairytale love story as the singer is presently in a joyous relationship with Olivia Wilde.

Must Read: Amber Heard Isn’t Ready To End The Legal Battle With Johnny Depp As She Asks Cops For Records Of 2016’s Domestic Disturbance Incident

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube