Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s brewing romance rumours have been the talk of the town for a while now. The two met on the sets of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ where Wilde happens to be the director of the film and Styles plays a pivotal role opposite Florence Pugh. The couple is currently holidaying in Tuscany and their pictures are going viral on the internet.

Styles enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 38 million followers on Instagram. The couple was spotted taking a stroll in the seaside town of Porto Ercole.

A source close to Page Six spoke about Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship and said, “Harry has been seen taking a break on the beach in Porto Ercole after he finished filming My Policeman.”

Reportedly, Olivia took the trip after she spent time with her two children named Otis and Daisy which she shares with ex-boyfriend Jason Sudeikis.

The source further added, “Olivia has also been in London, spending time with her kids, who are there with Jason. Olivia stayed behind with her kids, then she flew into Porto Ercole to join Harry.”

Take a look at their picture here:

my heart didnt need to see this today 💔 – harry styles and olivia wilde in italy today pic.twitter.com/9FE1otETxI — alina ♡ (@tpwkxallthelove) June 30, 2021

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde look very much in love with each other.

On the work front, the former One Director star is currently shooting for a film called My Policeman that will also star Emma Corrin and is adapted by Amazon Prime Videos.

A while ago, Harry Styles was spotted boarding a water taxi and wore a yellow embroidered shirt and corduroy shorts. Enjoying the Italian sun, Styles accessorised his casual look with a pair of smart gold aviator glasses and a Gucci hand luggage bag. The pictures of the same were going viral on social media.

What are your thoughts on Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s Tuscany vacation pictures? Tell us in the comments below.

