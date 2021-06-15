God has decided to bless our feeds with his picture today. Yes, we aren’t kidding. We are talking about Harry Styles here. The singer was spotted in Venice and looked nothing less than a human angel. Haha!

Harry is currently shooting for a film called My Policeman that will also star Emma Corrin and is adapted by Amazon Prime Videos.

Harry Styles was spotted boarding a water taxi and wore a yellow embroidered shirt and corduroy shorts. Enjoying the Italian sun, Styles accessorised his casual look with a pair of smart gold aviator glasses and a Gucci hand luggage bag.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Look at that beautiful face, you guys!

Besides Harry’s flourishing acting and singing career, rumours have it that he’s in talks to launch his own cosmetics brand. Yes, you heard it right. Imagine wearing makeup designed exclusively by the singer, that would be like a dream come true. Whoa!

A fan according to the Mirror wrote, “Crying with my wallet empty. I will literally sell my kidney for his products,” one fan enthused.”

Another fan wrote, “He can take my money all he wants, it’s fine.” A third fan wrote, “Wait is this a joke or for real because looking forward to this will literally improve my life tenfold.”

Meanwhile, Harry Styles is currently making headlines for his brewing romance with actress Olivia Wilde. Reportedly, Olivia broke up with ex-boyfriend Jason Sudeikis in November after she started directing ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ opposite One Direction star.

The film also stars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

What are your thoughts on Harry Styles’ pictures from Venice? Tell us in the comments below.

