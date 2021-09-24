Advertisement

Daniel Craig recently wrapped up his final James Bond’s film No Time To Die and the actor was seen getting emotional on the final day of filming. However, the actor has held down the role of 007 since 2006’s Casino Royale, but there was a time when Daniel said he’d rather ‘slit my wrists’ than make another Bond film.

Craig made this controversial statement back in 2015 post wrapping up Spectre where he broke his leg while shooting for the action scene.

Interestingly, Daniel Craig says he regrets making the statement, he also reveals what he actually meant and explained that he was exhausted after shooting Spectre that he never wanted to jump into another film at that time. Talking more about it, the Knives Out actor said, “To be completely honest, I was thinking, ‘I don’t know if I can do another one of these.’ I finished filming Spectre with a broken leg. To your point about being in my fifties now, I thought, ‘Do I have this in me? Do I want to go through all of this?’ I needed a break. A little more skill in the answer might have been better. I was joking but it came across as ungrateful.”

Meanwhile, defending Daniel Craig’s remark, James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli asserted that it was their fault, as they’d requested Daniel to do press soon after the shoot finishes. “That was our fault. It had been a long shoot. He’d had an injury. And then we said, ‘Why don’t you just do a week of press at the end of the shoot?’”

Recently, Daniel Craig has been made honorary Commander in the Royal Navy. The official James Bond Twitter page shared the actor’s photo in uniform and wrote, “Daniel Craig has been made an honorary Commander in the Royal Navy. Commander Craig said: “I am truly privileged and honoured to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service.”

The action star made his debut as James Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale, he’ll be making his final appearance as the gentlemen spy in No Time To Die. The film is set to release in Indian cinemas on September 30.

