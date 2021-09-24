Advertisement

There is a bomb on the set of Brad Pitt’s new film Babylon, and it is his butt. The actor was snapped wearing a slicked-back retro look on the sets of his new film in Pasadena, California. The said photos have now gone viral, and one thing that has caught the attention of the fans is his juicy backside which will make you forget all about Captain America’s a*s.

Those who are unaware, in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr. and Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, talk about Captain America’s butt. Stark comments about Steve Roger’s old suit not doing anything for his butt. Scott chimes in that he think’s Steve’s butt looks good, saying, “That’s America’s A*s.”

Amidst his legal battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt was spotted on Thursday, looking dashing as ever. Pitt wore a white button-up, grey dress pants, and black oxfords as he arrived for work. Though not a lot has been revealed about his new film Babylon, some reports state that the story is believed to be set in the late 1920s in Hollywood, during the motion picture industry’s transition from silent films to ‘talkies.’

Check out the photos here:

Brad Pitt has been known for his style in real life as well. Many of his outfits from the 90s have become an inspiration for his fans. While there is one more thing that they have noticed. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has been seen dressed exactly like the women he has dated, such as Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and more. Many netizens have also reacted to the photos and complimented Pitt’s butt.

Just Brad looking fine with his juicy bum! 😉 #BradPitt #Babylon pic.twitter.com/Xkx0loiBCR — “lacked credibility in many important areas" (@Brads_Lip_Balm) September 24, 2021

Brad Pitt rocks a retro slicked-back look on the Pasadena set of his new movie Babylon 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/Tw0PofqQRe — 🦋🐞Iru🐞🦋 (@IruIrina) September 24, 2021

Brad Pitt Slicks Back His Hair for Day of Filming New Movie ‘Babylon’ pic.twitter.com/DH84plAKsV — Maurizio Glovia (@MaurizioGlovia) September 24, 2021

His look from his films like the razor-sharp tux, with boxy tailoring in Meet Joe Black, the rusty leather jacket, shades and abs in Fight Cl, the standout suit with cool glasses in Ocean’s Eleven and fabulous white dinner jacket and black bow tie in Inglorious Basterds, have all become iconic.

Brad Pitt looks dapper like usual in the photos and has put up a competition to Captain America himself. His new film Babylon is directed by Damien Chazelle and will co-star Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde, Toby Maguire and more.

