Last month Marvel blew the minds of their fans after the studio released the first trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fans went berserk when antagonists from Sam Raimi’s spider verse appeared, starting with Doc Ock along with the hint of Sandman, Electro and William Dafoe’s Green Goblin. Now Sam has reacted to Alfred Molina’s return in the latest superhero film.

Meanwhile, the first footage of Tom Holland’s film shared the after-effects of his identity crises. At the end of the second instalment, Jake Gyllenhaal’s character, Mysterio, exposes the real identity of Peter Parker which creates trouble in his life.

Sam Raimi is currently busy directing Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While speaking with SYFY Wire about Netflix’s Nightbooks, the filmmaker shared he is happy to see Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

During the conversation, Sam Raimi said, “That was beautiful. He looks great, the animation’s great. I’m assuming it’s not puppeted because when we did Doc Ock, we had puppets and animation for his octopus tentacles. But it was smooth and powerful and I loved his costume they kept [from the original]. I think it’s gonna be a great movie.”

Although the filmmaker didn’t direct the latest instalment of Spider-Man film, he’ll relive his characters as a viewer, but Saimi’s creative mind will be witnessed in Doctor Strange 2.

Previously, Alfred Molina openly discussed the project and shared that he was digitally de-aged for Spider-Man: No Way Home, talking to Variety, he said “When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret. But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!”

He further admitted, “It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet and a slightly dodgy lower back.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits big screens on December 17 this year and we’re sure just like Sam Raimi everyone is excited for the date now.

