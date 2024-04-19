Thalapathy Vijay is all set to shift his gears from films to politics soon, but before doing that, the superstar is going to complete his already-signed films, and The Greatest Of All Time is among the projects that have already been committed. The promotions are in full swing, and recently, the first single was dropped from The GOAT album. However, the reception has been average so far among audiences. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, all recent films of Vijay started their promotional journey on a good note, with their first single turning out to be a big hit. Be it Master, Beast, Varisu, or Leo, all these films built immense buzz around themselves due to the first chartbuster single. However, the thing isn’t similar in the case of The GOAT as the first song, Whistle Podu, has received mixed reactions and even Vijay fans have expressed their disappointment.

For those who don’t know, the music of The Greatest Of All Time has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Yuvan has his own style of compositions, and in the past, he has delivered some really good songs. However, Thalapathy Vijay fans aren’t happy with the way Whistle Podu has turned out, and as a result, the composer has been facing excessive trolls and brutal reactions from Vijay fans.

As per the report on Track Tollywood, after too many harsh reactions, Yuvan Shankar Raja allegedly deactivated his Instagram account for some time, and he has not responded to negativity yet. If this incident is true, the act of fans is really disgusting, and it could trigger negativity around the film.

Meanwhile, the film is directed by Venkat Prabhu and is scheduled to release on 5th September 2024. It also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, here’s the Whistle Podu track from The Greatest Of All Time:

