News Wrap Apr 18, 2024: Pushpa 2's Digital Rights Deal, SRK-Suhana Khan's Film, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's Legal Mess

1. Pushpa 2: The Rule Scores Record-Breaking Digital Rights Deal

The highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, continues to make headlines even before its release. According to reports, the film has secured a record-breaking deal for its digital rights with streaming giant Netflix.

Sources claim the deal is valued at a base price of 275 crore and could reach 300 crore based on the film’s box office performance. This surpasses the previous record held by the blockbuster film RRR.

This news fuels the excitement surrounding Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The Sukumar-directed film is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

2. Indians Shine on Time’s 100 Most Influential List

India boasts several influential figures on Time Magazine’s prestigious “100 Most Influential People of 2024” list. Leading the pack is Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, recognized for her talent and global impact.

Beyond entertainment, the list showcases India’s diverse achievers. World Bank President Ajay Banga finds himself alongside Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, both lauded for their leadership in the business world.

Olympian wrestler Sakshi Malik receives recognition for her athletic achievements and advocacy for women’s rights in sports. Additionally, astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan is honoured for her groundbreaking work in astronomy.

This recognition highlights the significant contributions of Indians across various fields, solidifying the nation’s growing influence on the world stage.

Director Sandeep Vanga and actor Adil Hussain are embroiled in a war of words after Hussain expressed regret over his role in Vanga’s 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh.

Hussain, who played a supporting role in the film, recently stated in an interview that he found the movie misogynistic and regretted being a part of it. Vanga took to social media to fire back, criticizing Hussain’s comments and even making a controversial threat. Vanga called Hussain’s regret “hypocritical” stating that the film’s fame brought Hussain more recognition than his previous “art house” films. He went on to allege that Hussain was motivated by “greed” and threatened to use AI technology to replace Hussain’s face in the film.

Hussain has yet to respond to Vanga’s outburst. The incident has sparked discussions online, with some supporting Vanga’s defense of his film, while others criticize his aggressive response and the film’s portrayal of gender dynamics. Read more here:

4. Shah Rukh Khan Receives Y+ Security After Threats, Not Linked to Salman Khan Attack

Shah Rukh Khan has been assigned Y+ category security by the Maharashtra Police following death threats he recently received. This heightened security detail includes six armed bodyguards who will be with Khan around the clock.

It’s important to note that Shah Rukh Khan‘s security upgrade is not directly connected to the past attack on Salman Khan. Khan received threats after the record-breaking success of his films Pathaan and Jawan.

Salman Khan has had Y+ security in place for some time due to threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. Read more here

Teja Sajja is gearing up for another superhero role in his upcoming film, Mirai. The first look poster and glimpse of the movie were released on April 18, 2024.

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film casts Sajja as a “Super Yodha” tasked with protecting nine sacred scriptures. The glimpse offers a glimpse of Teja in a fierce avatar standing atop a volcano with an eclipse in the backdrop.

“Mirai” is a multilingual project filmed in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and even Chinese. The movie is expected to release in April 2025 in both 2D and 3D formats. This follows Teja’s successful superhero outing in “HanuMan” earlier this year. Read more here:

6. Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheeran Sooran Part 2 Takes Off with Title Teaser and Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikram (@the_real_chiyaan)

Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram announced his action sequel “Veera Dheeran Sooran Part 2” on his birthday. The film follows the 2015 movie and is directed by SU Arunkumar. A title teaser showcasing Vikram’s character and action sequences was released, raising anticipation. The period action film set in the 19th century is expected to depict a warrior fighting against the British East India Company.

7. Here’s why Bigg Boss 17 Stars Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan were trending today!

Reality TV stars turned music video collaborators Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan are trending again. After the success of their music video “Khaali Botal,” the duo is reportedly busy with upcoming projects.

Kumar is rumoured to participate in the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.” Khan, on the other hand, is said to have a lineup of films in South Indian languages and a Marathi film in the works.

8. AR Rahman Stands His Ground: Composer Claps Back at Director Subhash Ghai

Acclaimed composer AR Rahman reportedly clashed with veteran director Subhash Ghai during the recording of the soundtrack for the film Yuvvraaj. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma revealed that Ghai became frustrated with Rahman’s timeline for the music and sent him a harsh letter. The situation escalated when Ghai confronted singer Sukhvinder Singh about a melody, believing Rahman had delegated the work. Rahman, upon arrival, calmly asserted his creative control, reminding Ghai, “Sir, you are paying for my name, not my music.” This incident highlights the occasional friction between artistic vision and production pressure in Bollywood.

9. Shah Rukh Khan and Daughter Suhana Khan to Share Screen for First Time in “King”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D’YAVOL X (@dyavol.x)

Get ready for a royal premiere! Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to share the silver screen with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time in the upcoming film “King.” Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the project has generated immense buzz amongst fans eager to see the father-daughter duo collaborate. Filming is expected to begin in May 2024, shrouding the plot details in secrecy – Ghosh is known for his suspenseful storytelling.

10. Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra’s Properties Attached in Bitcoin Fraud Case

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth ₹97.79 crore belonging to businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty. This action is linked to an alleged Bitcoin investment fraud case. The attached properties include a residential flat in Mumbai’s Juhu area registered under Shilpa Shetty’s name, a bungalow in Pune belonging to Raj Kundra, and equity shares. The investigation alleges that Kundra received bitcoins in exchange for setting up a fake bitcoin mining farm. Shilpa Shetty has not been directly accused of wrongdoing.

