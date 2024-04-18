Parineeti Chopra has been a part of Bollywood since 2011 but has only done limited movies. The Chamkila actress is now explaining the real reason behind it. She exposes the dark side of Bollywood and claims actresses get roles during social gatherings and parties. Scroll below for all the details!

Bollywood ladies are no longer hiding what goes on behind the scenes. Vidya Balan recently claimed male actors are uncomfortable with female-led films taking over. Nora Fatehi alleged celebrity couples get married to stay relevant. Raveen Tandon also broke her silence on pay disparity in the 90s and claimed Salman Khan and Aamir Khan would make the same amount of money in a single movie, which would require her to do as many as 15.

Parineeti Chopra is bad at the ‘PR game’!

Parineeti Chopra is currently seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh in the leading role. She received rave reviews for her performance, and many fans declared she was back to her A-game. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Namaste England star was asked what went wrong with her.

To this, Parineet Chopra responded, “I have a very problem that is that my PR game sucks. I am very bad at PR, I am very bad at being in the right places, at the right lunches and dinners where these work opportunities are created, projects are created at these events and I am not at those events.”

Parineeti Chopra doesn’t believe in creating fake relationships!

Parineeti also said that she is bad at pretending and only believes in getting work because of her dedication and efforts. “I am very bad at creating relationships which are unnecessary or trying to go that extra mile, sucking up to somebody who I don’t connect to, I am very bad at all this, I am a person who is, ‘Mai bahut Mehnat karungi, Mai acting karungi, aap muje achcha kaam do,” said Chopra.

During the conversation, Parineeti Chopra also took a dig at actors who are papped every single day in order to stay relevant. She urged directors and producers to contact her for good work.

On the personal front, Parineeti recently tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: “Sushant Singh Rajput Has Become A Gate To Misery Borne”: Dibakar Banerjee Shames “Spicy Gossips” & “Conspiracies” Around SSR’s Death!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News