After entertaining fans with love stories and comedy dramas, Kartik Aaryan is expanding his horizon to sports drama. He is all set to impress fans in the biographical film Chandu Champion, scheduled to release on June 14, 2024. With only 2 days to go, the advance booking still needs to gain momentum. Scroll below for more details!

Chandu Champion narrates the real-life story of India’s first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. Kabir Khan has directed the film, which achieved new milestones by announcing the initiation of its advance booking at the Burj Khalifa on June 8, 2024.

Chandu Champion Day 1 Advance Booking

Since the film is a sports biography, it will largely depend on word of mouth to attract audiences. A major benefit is the fact that there’s no major competition at the box office. Interestingly, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Mr & Mrs Mahi is the only competitor from Bollywood, and it is a romantic sports drama.

However, Mr & Mrs Mahi will complete two weeks by this Friday, and while it may keep adding footfalls, Chandu Champion will have its space to attract audiences and grow. As per the latest trends, Kartik Aaryan starrer has added 28 lakhs gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking collections for day 1.

A total of 9,500 tickets have been sold so far. This run is pretty average and the film definitely needs to pace up to hit the 1 crore mark. However, the last 48 hours before release is the most crucial timeframe. Let’s see if this Kartik Aaryan led film will witness a turnaround.

More about Chandu Champion

Sajid Nadiadwala has backed the film under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The ensemble cast also includes Rajpal Yadav, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Raaz, and Palak Lalwani, among others.

