Inside Out 2 is returning after almost a decade, and the industry is hopeful about the film’s debut weekend. After predicting the sequel’s collections, the industry has put forward its predictions for its global collection. Amy Poehler will reprise her role as Joy, while some new actors came on board to voice new emotions. Scroll below for more.

The 2015 Pixar movie was made on an estimated budget of $175 million, and it earned 4.9 times more in the worldwide box office. The movie opened to a strong $90.4 million on its debut weekend. Inside Out collected $850.5 million globally. In it, Riley was guided by her emotions – Fear, Anger, Disgust, and Sadness. She will now have new emotions, including Anxiety [voiced by Maya Hawke] and Envy [voiced by The Bear star Ayo Edebiri] will also guide Riley.

The summer box office had been a bit depressing. However, after Bad Boys: Ride or Die, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, came out and crushed the industry’s prediction and overperformed at the box office, the exhibitors are hopeful about Inside Out 2. Pixar’s animated movie is expected to keep the momentum growing kicked started by Ride or Die. As per Luiz Fernando’s report, the industry is ‘cautious yet confident.’

According to the report, the final projections of Inside Out 2 are seeing the biggest US opening of 2024, with a $85 million—$90 million debut weekend in North America, surpassing Dune: Part Two’s $82.5 million opening. It is expected to earn $50 million—$55 million internationally.

Finally, at the worldwide box office, the Amy Poehler and Maya Hawke starrer will likely rake in $135 million—$145 million on its opening weekend. According to The Numbers, the film was made on an estimated budget of $200 million.

Meanwhile, critics rave about Inside Out 2, especially Maya Hawke‘s performance as Anxiety. The film will be released in the theatres on June 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

