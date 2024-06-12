The Apes are enjoying a decent run in the North American box office and have once again hit a significant milestone. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes by Wes Ball is nearing the end of its theatrical run. However, it is the lowest-grossing Planet of the Apes reboot movie in the franchise, but it did help the series cross the $2 billion mark. Scroll below for the latest domestic numbers.

The movie by Wes Ball, starring Freya Allan and Owen Teague, has stunning visuals like the other movies in this franchise. Before this reboot, in 2001, Tim Burton made a remake of the OG Planet of the Apes movie, but it was not that successful. In this movie, Kevin Durand plays Proximus Caeser, who has all the ideals contrasting Caeser’s views [played by Andi Serkis].

Luiz Fernandes’ report reveals Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes surpassed the $150 million mark in the US box office after collecting $677K on its fifth Monday. It is the second-best fifth Monday ever for the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise. The numbers have dropped 34.2% from last Monday despite losing around 295 theatres last Friday and Bad Boys: Ride or Die‘s arrival.

The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was made on an estimated budget of $160 million and earned $58.4 million on its opening weekend. Wes Ball’s movie has reached the $150.5 million cume in the US and aims to have a $160 million-$165 million run in North America.

According to Box Office Mojo, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, starring Owen Teague, Freya Allan, and Kevin Durand, has collected $360.8 million at the worldwide box office. The film set 300 years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes, was released in theatres on May 10, 2024.

