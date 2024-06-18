Jr NTR must be on cloud nine after witnessing a super success in the form of RRR. The SS Rajamouli directorial achieved many things apart from the worldwide box office success of over 1000 crores gross. It received critical acclaim across the globe and even fetched the first Oscar for India. With so much glory in the kitty, all eyes are set on Devara turns out to be. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Koratala Siva, the upcoming Telugu action entertainer is scheduled to release on 27th September 2024. It marks the second collaboration between Siva and Jr NTR after 2016’s Janatha Garage. As Janatha Garage was a huge success at the box office, expectations are really high. Also, the halo effect of RRR is expected to help NTR.

The latest news related to Devara is that the film has fetched a strong total by selling the Telugu states’ theatrical rights. As per Track Tollywood’s report, the biggie has raked in around 110 crores against its theatrical rights in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is learned that in Andhra Pradesh, the film will be distributed by Sithara Entertainments. In Telangana, Dil Raju will distribute it.

Talking about the overseas theatrical rights of all languages, Devara has fetched around 27 crores. So, it seems that entering the profit zone in the overseas market won’t be a tough task. However, it needs to put up a strong show in the Telugu states.

Meanwhile, the film is planned in two parts. The first installment, which will be released in September, is titled Devara: Part 1. Apart from Jr NTR, it also stars Janhvi Kapoor as a female lead and Saif Ali Khan as an antagonist. It marks Janhvi’s Tollywood debut. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

