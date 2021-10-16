Punjabi films continue to do ve well up North, what with the latest release Honsla Rakh taking a blockbuster beginning. Audiences in Punjab and Delhi NCR are ready to step into theatres and while the box office performance of some of the recent Punjabi films has demonstrated this, the superb opening of Honsla Rakh has only solidified the belief further.

Released on the festive occasion of Dussehra, film Honsla Rakh opened at over 2.50 crores* and that’s simply outstanding since no Punjabi film has collected this huge ever. The promo of the film was funny and moreover, Diljit Dosanjh is a top superstar, with most of his new releases setting newer records. That has happened again with Honsla Rakh which shows yet again that how he is a top superstar of Punjabi films with consistent results each time around.

With a start like this, one expects the opening weekend would be in the range of 8-10 crores. Since yesterday was a national holiday of Dussehra, one can’t expect huge jumps today and tomorrow. However, even marginal improvement in collections would mean good news for this family entertainer Honsla Rakh which has Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill as the leading ladies. Further good news though is that Punjab has now further relaxed the occupancy rule as from 50%, it has now been increased to 66%. That should also help the footfalls further in days to come.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

