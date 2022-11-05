Kantara (Hindi) is continuing to generate heat and art at footfalls. Despite the fact that multiple films were released this Friday, including Phone Bhoot, Mili, Double XL, Banaras and many more, the dubbed Kannada film is keeping the interest alive amongst the audience. There are close to a dozen odd films that have been released since its release, first it battled out quite a few and now it’s challenging the new ones.

This was seen on the fourth Friday as well when the film collected 2 crores* more at the box office. This is a truly fantastic number since the first day numbers were 1.27 crores and now even after almost a month; the film is collecting so much more than the opening Friday. Moreover, the weekdays have constantly been bringing on 2 crores each and now it’s pretty much a given that more than that would come in today and tomorrow.

The Rishab Shetty film has collected 53.65 crores* and with some push it can well go past the 60 crores milestone by the time the weekend is through. In fact 57-59 crores is most likely coming so to hit the 60 crores mark won’t need a very big push; just the normal trending would be helpful as well. Kantara is a superhit at the box office and will keep the pace on for many more days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

