It was expected that Phone Bhoot would open in the vicinity of 2 crores. Well, this is what that happened as the film’s first day box office collections have come at 2.05 crores. Now of course in the pre-pandemic times the film would have easily opened in 4-5 crores range so the numbers which have come in are at par.

The manner in which Phone Bhoot started was a little worrying since it had seemed like the first day could well end in 1-1.50 crores range. However, with the reports turning out to be good and the word spreading amongst kids and youth that this one was actually a chuckle-a-minute affair, crowds did start building better by the evening and night shows. That reflected in far better collections coming in and eventually the (required) 2 crores milestone was crossed.

There is a lot more though that this Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi film needs to do in days to come. To begin with, a healthy jump over the weekend is the need of the hour. As long as 3 crores come for the film, Phone Bhoot today, the trajectory would be right for this Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani offering. For the sake of the industry, hope that happens indeed so that mid-budget films too becoming getting successful at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

