There is something to rejoice at the box office. Dubbed Hindi version of Kantara has hit a half century and that too in a matter of just 3 weeks. The film collected 2.05 crores more on Thursday and that has pushed the collections to 51.50 crores. It could well have achieved this feat a day earlier itself but then missed out by just 40 lakhs.

The film is a far bigger hit than even PS-1 (Hindi) which had collected almost half of it despite having more than 20 times the budget. In fact its costs are around the same lines as Karthikeya 2 and that film too had closed at around just a little over 30 crores, while emerging as a hit. However, Kantara is playing in a different league altogether and its dubbed version would easily do more than double of Karthikeya 2.

Just when it had seemed that the concept of dubbing south films in Hindi was a fad, Kantara has emerged as the unlikeliest of them all to have found a bearing amongst the audiences. The film should come quite close to the 60 crowds mark by the close of the weekend and then go past 65 crores by the end of fourth week. Post that it would be about what kind of ride does it enjoy in weeks to follow since 70 crores lifetime is a given and with some push, it could hit 75 crores at the box office as well.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

