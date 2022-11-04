Ponniyin Selvan 1 endured mixed reviews and went on to become one of the biggest hits of 2022. In fact, it is now the second-highest Tamil grosser at the worldwide box office of all time. With so much success in the kitty, anticipation for Ponniyin Selvan 2 is at its peak and the latest we hear is that it’ll be releasing a week later of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, on Eid 2023, Salman was supposed to come with his highly-anticipated Tiger 3. However, it got postponed to Diwali due to post-production work. To keep the promise of Eidi, Salman has decided to release his Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2021 i.e. 21st April 2023. Now it is learnt that the film will have just a one-week window without any competition.

As per the reports flowing in, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has got a tentative release date. It is being planned for a release on 28th April 2023. It means, the film will be released a week after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Considering the sequel factor and the tremendous success of the first part across the globe, PS 2 will surely dent the box office of Salman Khan’s biggie with its pan-India appeal.

As of now, Rajinikanth‘s Jailer is arriving on Tamil New Year in 2023 i.e. on 14th April 2023. So, it’s unlikely that Ponniyin Selvan 2 will clash with it considering the good relations between Mani Ratnam and Rajini. As of now Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan seems to be in a sandwich situation.

Jailer is expected to witness a pan-India release and even if it doesn’t work well in the Hindi belt, Ponniyin Selvan 2 will definitely impact Salman’s film at the box office after its one-week run.

