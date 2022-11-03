Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 has been making a lot of buzz around the corners ever since the superstars revealed its stunning poster on their social media handles. While the audience is eagerly waiting to hear more about the film, recent news has come out that Ridhi Dogra is going to be a part of Tiger 3.

As per Sources, ”There’s a lot of excitement around Salman’s ‘Tiger 3’ more so after he recently announced the release of the film being Diwali 2023.”

They further added, “The casting of Tiger 3 is very strong. Apart from Salman – Katrina reuniting & Emraan Hashmi joining the gang, Tiger 3 will also see well actress, Ridhi Dogra join the cast. She’s done some great work on television as well as OTT in the past, the latest one being Asur. While details of her character are under strict wraps, it is confirmed that she will be seen playing a pivotal role in the Salman Khan starrer. The shoot has been wrapped and the team is now gearing up for the big release next year.”

Ridhi Dogra is a well-known actress who had played some amazing roles in the web series, Asur: Welcome to your Dark Side and The Married Woman. Apart from this, she has also played numerous roles in popular television serials and had been a part of reality shows too. Moreover, as her presence in Tiger 3 has been confirmed, it would be exciting to see her playing a pivotal role in this action spy film.

