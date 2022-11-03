Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday is no less than a festival in India. On November 2, King Khan turned 57 and this big day was celebrated with full enthusiasm. Right from sharing their favourite photos with the superstar to recalling the sweet incidents, SRK fans have wished their favourite star so much love. After 3 long years, the Pathaan actor finally celebrated his birthday with his fans.

Recently, on the occasion of his birthday, the makers of Pathaan dropped the official teaser of the film which was lauded by one and all.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan visited St Andrews College to celebrate his 57th birthday with the college students. The videos from the event have surfaced on the web and netizens have been drooling over them for all the right reasons. One of the videos that have taken the net the storm sees Shah Rukh Khan dancing his heart out to his iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya.

In the now-viral clip, birthday boy Shah Rukh Khan is seen wearing a white pant with a white t-shirt and pairing it with a funky black jacket. Wearing black shades, she rounded off his look with grey runners. King Khan is seen nailing all the hook steps of the song. Well, within a few hours of the video surfacing on the web, it went viral for obvious reasons.

The viral video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani:

At the same event, King Khan also cut the 3-tier cake with ‘S’ ‘R’ ‘K’ written on it. Check it out below:

Well, it was quite a celebration for SRK. Don’t you agree?

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has an interesting lineup of projects. He will soon be seen in Pathaan opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Later he also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s Dunki in the pipeline.

