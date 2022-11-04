Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has finally crossed 50 crores at the box office with its Hindi version alone. The film took a fair start but went from strength to strength with each passing day. It not only impacted Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God but also took up maximum shows across the country. Keep reading to know more.

Just a few days back, we reported that the film has surpassed the mammoth returns made by Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi). It went past the profits of 382.91% made by KGF 2. The latest we hear is that the Sandalwood film has climbed a ladder as it crossed Nikhil Siddhartha’s Karthikeya 2 (Hindi) in profits, which is a huge achievement.

As per the latest update, Kantara (Hindi) has done a business of 51.50 crores in 3 weeks. If one subtracts its Hindi breakeven of 7.50 crores, the film has made a profit of 44 crores. In percentage, it equals 586.66% of returns. With this, it beats Karthikeya 2 (Hindi), which had made 566.66% in the lifetime run. That’s crazy!

As of now, Kantara 2 is the second most profitable Hindi film of 2022. The Kashmir Files is in the first position with returns of 1162% and will remain unbeaten at the top.

Meanwhile, recently Rishabh Shetty met superstar Rajinikanth to celebrate the success of Kantara. Hombale films took to social media and shared a bunch of pictures of Rishab and Rajni. A picture speaks louder than a thousand words and it was a joyous moment for the ‘Master and his Apprentice’ and that’s what Hombale wrote for them.

